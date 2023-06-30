Fire Breaks Out At Famous Hollywood Movie Studio

Fire crews rushed to the Warner Bros. Studios parking lot in Burbank after receiving reports of a fire on Friday.

Dark, thick smoke billowed into the air in the historic lot that was the home of iconic shows, such as “Friends,” “Euphoria,” “Shameless,” and “The Big Bang Theory,” according to TMZ. The scene unfolded as though it was a movie in the making, as fire fighters fought the blaze and got it under control.

Early reports suggest that a transformer on site may have blown up and caused the fire. Despite the dense smoke, the fire was put out fairly quickly, and there were no reports of any injuries, according to TMZ.

Warner Bros’ famous sound stages do not appear to have suffered any significant damage during the blaze, and for the most part, the most important areas of the lot appear to have been preserved.

The iconic water tower that fans have seen on the property wasn’t helpful during the blaze, because the tower is actually empty, TMZ reported.

The Warner Bros. parking lot hosted some of Hollywood biggest hits including "Jurassic Park," "Batman & Robin," "Casablanca," "Inception" and many more.

The extent of the damage remains unknown at this time, and a full inspection will be required before the confirmed cause of the blaze can be established, according to TMZ.