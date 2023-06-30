REPORT: James Harden Opts In To Current Deal, Will Work With 76ers To Be Traded

Major developments out of the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden has exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, however, Harden and the Sixers will work together on trading the 10-time All-Star to another team, according to both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

When Harden made it clear that he was opting in rather than entering free agency, the Sixers started making calls with other teams Thursday for a potential trade, according to sources.

The 33-year-old Harden could have worked out a new deal with Philly, but he and 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey decided they would work together to move the superstar.

Expected to have interest in Harden are the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and my Miami Heat.

“The Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for (James) Harden, I’m told. Teams across the league understand a player like Harden will likely reach a preferred destination…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania updates us on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/HpxYR6aRMW — The Rally (@TheRally) June 29, 2023

I’m surprised, but at the same time, not surprised to see my Heat interested in Harden. I’ve already talked complained before in the past about how the Heat are literally interested in everybody who becomes available.

The problem is, we never land anybody. Like, ever.

Okay, sure, we got an old Kyle Lowry a couple of years ago, LeBron James over a decade ago, Shaquille O’Neal nearly 20 YEARS AGO (don’t want to hear about Jimmy Butler, only that he needs help) … yeah, whatever, man. It’s time for Pat Riley (and Micky Arison) to deliver in the here and now.

But I have a feeling the same thing is going to happen — just like with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the list goes on and on — where we’ll miss out again.

Watch. I’ll guarantee it now: the Miami Heat will sit back and wait and wait and wait for somebody like Damian Lillard, ignoring other big fish in the process, and then the Portland Trail Blazers and Dame will end up working something out — and that’ll be it. And the Heat will be stuck with the same roster (again), with the exception of a few mid-level and undrafted free agents. (RELATED: Watching These British Lads Go Bonkers Over American Fighter Jets Is The Perfect Way To Kickstart 4th Of July Weekend)

Same crap, different story. And quite frankly, I’m getting sick of it.

Make a move, Pat. Stop being so cheap, Micky. Let’s get a big fish. We’re way past due at this point.