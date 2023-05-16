REPORT: James Harden Has Rockets And Suns ‘On His Radar’ In Potential Free Agency, Won’t Play For 76ers’ Doc Rivers

It’s almost that time of the year again … NBA free agency!

To us basketball fans, NBA free agency is like Christmas, where we get a bunch of toys (players) put under a metaphorical tree and we wait to see what present is ours (our team’s). It’s a beautiful time of the year.

One of those toys that could be placed under the tree is Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden, who could potentially be a free agent this summer. Harden has a player option worth $35.64 million that he could choose to exercise (or not) for the 2023-24 NBA season. And to make that even more interesting, there are rumors floating around about the possibility that ‘The Beard’ could take his talents back to Houston to play with the Rockets.

However, Houston might not be the only team that Harden is interested in. The Phoenix Suns also appear to be a possible landing spot for the former MVP, according to Sirius XM NBA Radio host Brian Geltzeiler.

“With free agency pending for James Harden, I’m hearing there is another team prominently on is radar in addition to Houston. That team is the Phoenix Suns,” said Geltzeiler.

And then you also have the fact that Harden reportedly doesn’t want to play for his current head coach Doc Rivers:

James Harden does not want to return to the Sixers if Doc Rivers remains head coach, per @ramonashelburne. “One person said to me it would be hard for me to see James wanting to come back and play for Doc again.” (via @DaveMReports) pic.twitter.com/B7siHNWKGn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

I don’t really see James Harden going back to the Houston Rockets after the fallout the two sides had the first go-around, but I could see Harden trying to give it another shot with Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns.

I also don’t see it working out (again), which is absolutely incredible to me why it never does, but I digress. (RELATED: ESPN Ridiculously Only Gives Miami Heat 3% Chance To Beat Boston Celtics In Eastern Conference Finals)

Regardless, I think we have yet another entertaining NBA free agency on the horizon. Merry (metaphorical) Christmas!