Let’s Call It Skyline Racing! NASCAR Is Set For One Of Their Coolest (If Not THE Coolest) Races Of All Time In Chicago

Straight views!

NASCAR is making history this weekend, as the Cup Series is holding a street race in downtown Chicago to mark NASCAR’s 75th season. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will be running The Loop 121, while the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 will be held Sunday.

The course for NASCAR’s first-ever street race features 12 turns and runs 2.2 miles, with the start-finish line located near Buckingham Fountain. Throughout the race, drivers will be speeding by multiple downtown landmarks, with big buildings and the Chicago skyline making things pop even more. And on top of that, both spectators and NBC’s television viewers will also be treated to views of Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

Definitely one of the most swagged out tracks that NASCAR has ever had (if not the most swagged out — and it might be):

NASCAR is putting the finishing touches on the Paddock Club at its Chicago Street Race. Tickets start at $3,015 per person.pic.twitter.com/ksI1ZJAgRp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 27, 2023

Oh, man. I’m definitely going to be tuned in for this (both races).

As you all know, I’m a Miami guy, but I’ve gotta give Chicago some love here … they drip a little bit as a city. I can’t wait to watch stock cars straight ripping through Al Capone’s old stomping grounds.

It’s like that Drake song … straight views!

I am so game to watch the next two days. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyrie Irving To Meet With Suns, Could Form Superteam With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker And Bradley Beal)

See you soon, Chi-Town!