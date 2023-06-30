REPORT: Kyrie Irving To Meet With Suns; Could Potentially Form Superteam With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal

Wow, this would be insane.

Superstar two-guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly be meeting with the Phoenix Suns, as well as his current team of the Dallas Mavericks and potentially other franchises (like the Houston Rockets) when NBA Free Agency kicks off June 30, according to Bleacher Report.

All of Irving’s meetings are expected to happen in Los Angeles, according to B/R’s report.

Already having a Big 3 with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns are being very aggressive in their attempt to add even more elite talent. New Phoenix governor Matt Ishbia and general manager James Jones are reportedly working around the clock to build a championship team.

Bleacher Report noted, however, that the Dallas Mavericks are still considered the favorites for Irving.

Anyways … as sexy as a Big 4 of Kyrie, KD, Booker and Beal would be, it’s not happening.

With the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement being what it is, it would be extremely difficult for the Suns to bring in Irving. If they landed him in a sign-and-trade, they’d be hard-capped at the first salary-cap apron, which is expected to be $172 million. On top of that, Phoenix won’t have access to either the $12.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Opts In To Current Deal, Will Work With 76ers To Be Traded)

In other words, the numbers don’t work whatsoever.

Like I said … it’s not happening.