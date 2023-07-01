Boston University Law School Reportedly Offers Therapy To Students Over Supreme Court Decisions

Boston University School of Law students were reportedly offered therapeutic support in a Friday statement from the BU Law Student Government Association (SGA) after a series of Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, religious freedom and student debt forgiveness, according to Fox News Digital.

The statement issued by the SGA reportedly expressed disapproval over the Supreme Court’s opinions this week in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis and Biden v. Nebraska, according to the outlet

The SGA condemned the Supreme Court’s decision in the Students for Fair Admissions case, which deemed race-based affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional, according to an email reportedly obtained by Fox News Digital.

“[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a sterotype,” the email reportedly stated, “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.”

The statement cited Justice Sotomayer’s dissent in which she said “ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,” according to the outlet (RELATED: ‘Unwelcome And Disappointing’: Colleges React To Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision).

The SGA criticized the Supreme Court’s other decisions, noting, “These three decisions form part of a lengthy sequence of this court’s ruling which steadily erode the rights of marginalized communities and undermine the very diversity upon which our nation was built,” according to Fox New Digital.

The SGA highlighted the availability of existing “wellness resources” at BU to “help students navigate these times.”

The law school is not offering counseling to students, but the SGA reportedly recommended services already available, including BU Behavioral Medicine and BU Student Wellbeing, according to the outlet.

The Daily Caller reached out to the BU SGA for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.