DUROUSSEAU: Has LGBT Pride Replaced Pride In America?

As we close out yet another LGBT pandering month, formally known as Pride Month, I wonder if we will ever see that same sense of pride and enthusiasm to celebrate America.

It is becoming all too clear that American culture and corporate entities alike are now prioritizing catering to fringe groups rather than displaying pride in the core values upon which our nation was built. For many, the LGBT Pride flag already has shamelessly taken the place of the Star-Spangled Banner as America’s defining symbol. This unwarranted swapping of symbols mirrors the ongoing shift in our values—or more specifically, the woke left’s values. The ruling elites know all too well that to steer this metamorphosis in our ethos, they must simultaneously manipulate our language and the symbols we showcase.

Even at the White House, the American flag has been disgracefully brushed aside in favor of the Pride flag. Social media was ablaze as the White House displayed the Pride flag, front and center, in between two American flags—notably in secondary positions. A tweet from @POTUS (President Biden), with an image of the display, stated: “Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride.”

Now, the question that remains is whether Americans will surrender to this new cultural symbol or stand up and defend the flag that countless generations have bravely fought and made sacrifices for. Sadly, dividing America for the sake of pushing LGBT propaganda is not slowing down any time soon. The tragedy is that our nation’s “pride” no longer seems to have anything to do with our history or the values on which our country was founded. Instead, our nation now prides itself on centering all of our priorities on how we can maximize the benefits of being LGBT or a minority. American virtue is not about hard work or sacrifice anymore. It’s now about showcasing how much you care about marginalized communities and condemning anyone who dares to claim that there are only two genders.

July 1st annually marks the day when many corporations abruptly halt their overtures to the LGBT community. Throughout June, countless companies alter their social media avatars to incorporate the LGBT Pride flag. However, Twitter users took notice that several multinational corporations neglected to change the logos for their Middle Eastern branches. Is the fact that Pride flags are not being exhibited throughout the Middle East a clear marker of the freedoms and privileges we enjoy as American citizens? Denial of this stark contrast can only be explained through sheer ignorance of reality.

In light of the protections, tolerance, and liberties in America when compared to Middle Eastern countries, you would expect that as June ends and the 4th of July approaches, American citizens would display equivalent enthusiasm for national patriotism as they do for Pride Month. Unfortunately, that’s far from the reality. Advocates of Pride Month tend to be the same people condemning America for not being progressive enough. This naivety is symptomatic of Americans taking for granted the freedoms we possess. It’s profoundly disrespectful to disregard the immense sacrifices made for our country to evolve into the free, non-oppressive nation it is today.

The U.S. flag is draped over the caskets of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. The U.S. flag represents the courage, purity, justice, and perseverance upon which our nation was founded. Our flag represents all Americans—together as one—through our differences. Although the U.S. flag should suffice, the woke left would prefer to continuously alter the Pride flag to represent the LGBT community, minorities, and nearly everyone else besides straight, white people.

No matter how poetic the description of the Pride flag becomes, the true symbolism is that the flag crudely represents sexual activity, victim ideology, and gender dysphoria (a glorified mental illness). The left has literally chosen to honor sexuality and mental disorders over our veterans and nation’s values. We’ve been witnessing this societal demoralization for years. Hope for the restoration of our national patriotism is dwindling. Who could forget when the current administration sent out tweets referring to Memorial Day simply as “the long weekend?” Meanwhile, there is never a missed opportunity for the left to expound on why we need to celebrate the bravery of being a transvestite.

We must restore patriotism in our country. Unfortunately, it often takes a national tragedy, such as the September 11th attacks, to bring back a sense of national pride. Rather than await devastation, we need to proactively remind people about the significance of celebrating America. Organizations like PragerU have been leading such efforts for over a decade and continue to do so with their “Proud to be an American” campaign, which centers around educational efforts and flying our American flag high.

It’s time for patriotic Americans to step up before the significance of red, white, and blue is truly overshadowed by an ungodly rainbow. Corporate America is not going to restore “pride” for America, and the woke left is making groundbreaking efforts to further divide our country. Meanwhile, middle schoolers in Massachusetts have managed to protest Pride celebrations by wearing red, white, and blue, and standing firm on their traditional values. We could all learn something from those kids about standing your ground and unapologetically loving our country. If 12-year-olds have the courage to make a statement about having pride in the USA, then so can you.

Xaviaer DuRousseau is a PragerU personality and Gen Z cultural and political commentator.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.