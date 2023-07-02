REPORT: Bud Light Production Plants Are Starting To Shut Down Due To Plummeting Sales

This company is literally crumbling before our very eyes.

Bud Light’s decision to partner with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has been an utter disaster, recently seeing several executives fired from the brand as a result. And you even have former executives of the company calling for the current CEO to be canned as well.

Even businesses outside of Anheuser-Busch are getting hit, with retailers taking major financial hits because they’re struggling to sell their supply of Bud Light. In fact, it’s been so bad that the beer has been priced lower than water at some bars.

It’s been a trainwreck for Bud Light and everybody connected, and things are reportedly getting even worse for the beer giant as production is now being impacted.

Production plants that work with the Anheuser-Busch brand are now starting to shut down, with a glass bottle factory in Wilson, North Carolina being forced to close its doors in the next few weeks, according to WRAL.

Declining sales “forced a glass plant in Wilson to cut down bottle production starting in May,” read WRAL’s report.

“With Bud Light’s huge drop in sales, last week, the plant’s owner, the Ardagh group, announced it would be shutting down the factory in Mid-July, laying off close to 400 employees.”

Another plant associated with Bud Light in Ruston, Louisiana is also shutting down, with 245 jobs being lost.

Documents obtained by @WRAL show a drop in Bud Light sales during a nationwide boycott led a Wilson glass plant to slow production before shutting down, laying off 400 workers. Some say there’s more at play, as owner Ardagh Group has been closing US plants and investing overseas pic.twitter.com/VC2WYROyie — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) July 1, 2023

Holy cow, it’s insane what’s going on with Bud Light.

I feel bad for the 645 people losing their jobs, but they can 100% put the blame on Anheuser-Busch for the stupid marketing gimmick with Dylan Mulvaney. It was just a dumb mistake. And it’s funny … I saw Bud Light sponsored WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, and it’s just a disgrace, man. They’re laying off all these workers, but yet blowing all this money to sponsor professional wrestling shows (and whatever else they’re sponsoring). (RELATED: ‘Trash In So Many Ways’: Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud Outright Slams America Just Days Before 4th Of July)

It’s over for these guys (and they know it, hence their desperation advertising campaign) — and good riddance.