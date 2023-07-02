REPORT: Alleged Indiana Teen Carjacker Arrested After Woman Shot, Police Chase

A 17-year-old armed carjacking suspect allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase after allegedly shooting a 44-year-old woman Friday, according to Indiana authorities.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) responded to a report of a carjacking just before 7:30 p.m., according to Sheriff Oscar Mertinez Jr. The victim, who reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries, was immediately transported to a Chicago hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Porter Police Department (PPD) received information through a License Plate Reader (LPR) camera that the reportedly stolen vehicle was on U.S. Highway 20, PPD wrote in a news release. Coincidentally, a PPD officer assigned to traffic safety noticed the vehicle reportedly travelling at 75 mph. The officer attempted to initiate a stop but the suspect accelerated, frequently going over 120 mph to evade arrest.

The suspect reportedly lost control of the allegedly stolen vehicle while navigating a curve, crashing in a wooded area. During the crash, the suspect was partially ejected through the windshield, calling out for assistance. Officers swiftly took control of the situation, removing the suspect from the wrecked car and placing him under arrest. (RELATED: New York Couple Charged After Reportedly Evading Police For Three Years Amid Elaborate Alleged Murder Scheme)

Officers transported the teenager to the hospital for medical attention. He was then brought to Lake County Juvenile Corrections and placed into custody, Martinez wrote. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, never having received a license and two traffic citations.

“During the investigation officers learned the suspect had just been released from custody in Illinois for a similar charge of armed carjacking,” PPD wrote. “The suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile. His name and information will not be released at this time.”

The charges relating to the initial carjacking incident in Lake County remain undisclosed at this time.