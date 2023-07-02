Multiple DC Businesses Rocked By Explosives, Suspect On The Loose: Police

A search is underway for the suspect who reportedly targeted multiple Washington, D.C. businesses Sunday morning with explosive devices and a “Molotov cocktail style object.”

At approximately 4:30 a.m., an individual allegedly detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside the Truist Bank ATM, causing significant damage to the location, according to authorities. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) news release.

MPD and @ATFWashington seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/IvecJKuAeI pic.twitter.com/xKhxQ3xkHO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2023

Approximately six minutes later, at 4:36 a.m., the same suspect reportedly detonated another explosive device on the sidewalk, this time targeting a Nike store. After the detonation, the suspect allegedly drove to another location. At approximately 4:45 a.m., the suspect reportedly hurled a Molotov cocktail-style object at a Safeway store. (RELATED: Baltimore Block Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 28 Injured: Police)

In all three cases, the suspect apparently targeted commercial establishments. There is no indication any members of the public were specifically targeted. All locations were closed during the attacks, and no injuries have been reported.

“Anyone who may have any information about these incidents, to include video or photos from any of the offense location are encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” MPD wrote.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses. Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, has partnered with MPD to provide an additional $10,000, raising the total possible reward amount to $20,000 in this case.