Former Trump AG Says Weiss Knows Whistleblowers Are Telling The Truth

A former acting attorney general said Monday that U.S. Attorney David Weiss knows that Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers are telling the truth, and Congress should seek his testimony.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from IRS whistleblowers, one of whom was Shapley, who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe June 22. Garland and Werfel claimed that Weiss had the authority to make charging decisions in the probe of Biden and denied that there had been interference with the investigation. (RELATED: ‘We Weren’t Allowed To Ask Questions About Dad’: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Out On ‘Hindrances’ In Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



“U.S. Attorney Weiss could shut this down just by saying ‘what they’re saying is not true, those conversations didn’t happen,’ but he knows there were at least six witnesses to those conversations, and it is true, he did try to take these charges to other places like D.C. and L.A.,” former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told “Faulkner Focus” guest host Gillian Turner. “He did try to get special counsel status from DOJ and was denied.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.

“Weiss will have a very interesting story to tell and we should wait for him to speak,” Whitaker said. “Congress should demand he come and speak as soon as possible to clear all this up.”

