60 Years After Meeting, Man Proposes To High School Sweetheart At Tampa International Airport

A viral Tik Tok video posted Saturday shows an elderly man proposing in the Tampa International Airport to his high school sweetheart 60 years after they first met.

The video begins with Thomas, the older man, dressed in a suit surprising Nancy, the woman, with a bouquet of flowers. The man gets on both of his knees and reads a speech he wrote on a piece of paper while holding his sweetheart’s hand.

“My dearest Nancy, it’s been 60 years since we first met, 56 years since we first dated, 10 years since I saw you last, and 20 days since we rekindled,” Thomas said. “You have always been the one I’ve had a crush on since your cheerleader days. Brings me a smile to my face that makes my heart skip a beat.”

"Your beauty both inside and out has always captivated me. Your kindness and compassion to those less fortunate … have touched my heart," he continued.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you, to cherish every moment we will have together, to make every day an exciting new adventure, to grow old with you and wake up in your arms every morning, to share our dreams and aspirations, to laugh and cry and support one another through thick and thin.”

“Would you, Nancy, do me the honor of being my soulmate in life, my partner in every sense of the word, my beloved wife forever? Marry me?” Thomas says at the end of his speech.

Overwhelmed with tears of joy, Nancy nods, accepting the proposal. As the couple hugs, they are surrounded by applause and cheers from the crowd of onlookers.

The video has gone viral on Tik Tok with over 340,000 likes and 2.2 million views.