Country Artists Top Billboard Charts For First Time In More Than 40 Years

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs held the top two Billboard Hot 100 spots Monday, becoming the first country music stars in 42 years to hit the coveted positions at the same time.

Wallen is currently holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart with his heartbreaking hit “Last Night,” the perfect soundtrack to any messy summer breakup. Combs is just behind with his cover of “Fast Car,” originally by Tracy Chapman, which is almost the healing sound to Wallen’s hurt.

The last time two artists held the spot was in 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night,” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” sat in the top positions, Deadline noted. The Billboard Hot 100 measures the popularity of music by radio airplay, audience impressions, digital song sales, and streaming activity, suggesting that America is craving the music that it created more than ever right now.

Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Stops Concert To Kick Out Fighting Fans | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ I’m officially calling for Wallen to be known as ‘The Sheriff’ after the way he’s behaved on the ‘Dangerous’ tour https://t.co/AW2HK8ph5D — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) September 20, 2022

While many of us are used to Wallen dominating the charts, it appears his outstanding talent is helping reshape what our nation considers pop culture into something far more traditional and uniquely American.

Hollywood and the mainstream music industry can keep forcing their version of entertainment down our throats, but the algorithms that reveal our behaviors prove that we want something different. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Shares Devastating Injury That Changed His Life)

We don’t want women wearing little to no clothing while weak men dance around. We want Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, real men and women singing the music that this great nation evokes. And if that doesn’t make you feel patriotic as heck this July 4th, I don’t know what will.