Man Charged With Murder Of Daughter, Sister-In-Law, After House Fire Leaves Six Dead

A man was charged Monday with the murder of his daughter and sister-in-law after stabbings and a house fire Sunday in Green Pond, South Carolina, left six people dead dead.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was arrested near the scene after a survivor named him and detectives confirmed his last name, according to a joint statement by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Police and fire rescue officers found the sole survivor just outside the residence with cuts and stab wounds, and airlifted the survivor to the hospital.

The police suspected “criminal mischief” and requested assistance from the arson team of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies, Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill said. (RELATED: Parents Of ‘Suicide’ Victim Who Was Stabbed 20 Times Seek Answers From Dem Mayor In Reinvestigation Of Case)

Manigo was also charged with the attempted murder of the survivor, a 13-year-old individual.

Manigo’s sister-in-law and daughter were identified as 50-year-old Michelle Marie Wright and 11-year-old Sharyah Manigo, Solicitor Duffie Stone said in the statement. The identities of the other victims are expected to be released following autopsies.

Manigo faces 30 years in jail if convicted of attempted murder and 30 years to life or the death penalty if convicted of the two counts of murder, according to details provided at his bond hearing. His bond was denied at the hearing.

“At this time we do not have a motive,” said the sheriff, while noting that the investigation was “very active” and further information would be released shortly.

“We anticipate that there will be more charges in this case,” the solicitor said, adding that information concerning those charges would be released once available.