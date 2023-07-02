Mom Charged With Murder After 7-Year-Old Daughter’s Body Reportedly Found Decaying In Closet

The mother of a seven-year-old girl was arrested by Georgia police Thursday after authorities reportedly discovered the child’s decaying body in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and second-degree cruelty, according to a news release by DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD). Officials allegedly received a report of an eight-to-10-year-old deceased in a closet from a disconnected cellphone June 25.

Further investigation led to the child’s mother, Ms. Alondra Hobbs, being arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Cruelty in the 2nd Degree on 06/29/2023. pic.twitter.com/4fHlE6PtAJ — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) June 30, 2023

A neighbor told police she did not see the tenant for a couple of months since she moved out. Upon investigation, they observed what appeared to be a full head of hair, along with a decomposing arm and leg. The young victim was identified as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

During the search, another officer stumbled upon a piece of mail bearing the name Alondra Hobbs, which reportedly helped lead authorities to catch the suspect, reported Fox. The cause of the young girl’s death is still being investigated. (RELATED: Report: Suspect Allegedly Kills Woman With Stolen Forklift, Steals Car)

“I woke up this morning and it’s been on my mind all day. I don’t know. I haven’t processed it. I’m still not believing it?” Latrience Robinson, Alondra Hobbs’s aunt, told Fox.

“We had no clue. The baby was supposed to be with the dad’s mom in Albany. That’s what she kept telling us, but she was here staying with my sister. She was staying in the back with a guy,” Robinson continued.

The family reportedly set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

“I am lost for words. I’m sorry she took you away from us. You had a wonderful future ahead of you,” Tammy Blassingame, Alivia Hobbs-Jordan’s grandmother wrote. “We will do everything in our power to get you justice.”