Everyone Needs To Hear Rickie Fowler’s Perfect Reaction To Winning After Four Year Drought

Rickie Fowler kept things in perspective after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday at the Detroit Golf Club, ending his four-year winning drought.

“It’s really hard to put it all into words. Honestly, a lot of good stuff this year. Been playing some really good golf so I knew it was just a matter of time with how I was playing,” Fowler told CBS when asked what winning meant to him.

“I’ve had a couple tough weekends where I’ve had a chance. U.S. Open, didn’t get it done. But at the end of the day, get to hold her and hang with Maya, my wife,” he continued.

“Yeah, winning’s great, but there’s a lot more to life than that.”

Detroit Golf Club was filled with a sea of orange this past weekend in support of Fowler, the Detroit Free Press reported. Fans of all ages came to the tournament’s final round, chanting “Rickie! Rickie!” as they followed him from hole to hole. (RELATED: Big ESPN Purge Will Take Out Nearly 20 On-Air Stars: REPORT)

After an intense competition, Fowler triumphed over Collin Morikawa and Adam Haswin, all tied at an impressive 24-under after four rounds. With a birdie on the par-4 18th, Fowler won his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

“He’s been playing amazing golf,” Morikawa told Detroit Free Press. “It’s not like this is a one-time thing. He’s been playing phenomenal golf, it’s great to see. People love him. The fans still come out to see him no matter how he’s playing, but he’s been playing well.”

“Just wanted to say thank you to all the fans,” Fowler said, according to the local outlet. “You guys were amazing. Felt the energy all week. Just appreciate all the support. You guys were always there with me.”