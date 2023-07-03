Girlfriend Of Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Reacts To His Tragic Drowning

Madison Carter, the girlfriend of former NFL player Ryan Mallett, honored her late partner on social media Saturday after he tragically drowned at a Florida beach, according to New York Post.

DESTIN, Florida – Authorities have made public a portion of the body camera video footage capturing the scene at a Gulf Coast beach in Florida where former NFL QB Ryan Mallett died in an apparent drowning incident on Tuesday. Responding to public inquiries regarding the water… pic.twitter.com/kWc3zxiIid — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) June 30, 2023

“I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried,” Carter wrote in a Facebook post.

Carter was with the ex-quarterback in Destin, Florida, when he died on June 26. Bodycam footage shows an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy attempting to save the 35-year-old athlete from the ocean. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Cedric Killings Dead At 45)

“Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you were about the game of football. Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature,” Carter posted. “Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,’ and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.”

Carter and Mallett made their relationship public on Facebook on June 1.

“Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others,” Carter wrote Saturday. “I don’t know how I’ll ever get past this. But I’m so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough.”

“I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again,” Carter concluded.

Mallett played college football for the University of Minnesota for one season. He then transferred to Arkansas, where he pulled off back-to-back 30-touchdown seasons.

During his time in the NFL, Mallett played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.