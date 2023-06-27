Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallet Dies At 35 After Apparent Drowning

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallet died on Tuesday at the age of 35 after an apparent drowning in Florida, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook.

Mallet, who had served as head football coach for White Hall school district in Arkansas since February 2021, was taken from a beach to a Florida hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers,” White Hall School District said in a statement.

Mallett, a highly ranked high school recruit, began his college career at the University of Michigan in 2007 before transferring to Arkansas where he led the Razorbacks to a 2009 Liberty Bowl victory as a sophomore, according to ESPN.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match,” Arkansas Razorback Football said in a statement.

We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/aYlMOBkHAV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) June 27, 2023

The 6-foot-6 Mallet was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, and also went on to play for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in a career that ran through 2017, according to the New York Post. During that time he played in 21 games including eight starts, passing for 1,835 yards, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions, according to ESPN.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. (RELATED: Legendary NFL Running Back Jim Brown Dead At 87)

“My job is to help shape and mold young people,” Mallet told Whole Hog Sports on becoming a head coach. “This is the time a lot of them are finding out about themselves. I hope I can help them.”