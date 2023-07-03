Star Actress Dies By Assisted Suicide From Illness She Claims Was Caused By COVID Booster Shot

Former television star Katarina Pavelek has died by assisted suicide after suffering from an incurable illness she claims was induced by the COVID-19 booster shot.

Pavelek, an actress on popular tv show “The Mindy Project,” decided to end her life on June 17 after suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Radar Online reported on Monday. (RELATED: Former Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies Suddenly At Age 32)

The neurological illness is incurable and causes patients to suffer overwhelming fatigue that is not improved by rest, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The actress attributed her bout with ME/CFS to the COVID-19 booster shot.

Katerina Pavelek, 41, was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome shortly after receiving the Covid-19 booster last year. https://t.co/Hi4gszeQIr — Radar Online (@radar_online) July 3, 2023

Pavelek announced on Instagram June 1 that she planned to end her “suffering” by going to a Swiss euthanasia clinic for an assisted suicide.

“Hi guys, over the last 10 days I became severely ill again homebound unable to do much,” she posted, “My body is too weak to fight this illness and I have no more strength so I made [the] decision to end my life at Pegasos association in Switzerland.”

“I was diagnosed with [an] untreatable chronic neurological illness ME/CFS caused by booster jab on top of having suspected respiratory ALS,” she added. “This illness made me disabled, unable to work or have [a] social life and unable to enjoy life all together. Breathing have become more and more difficult and painful for me and my lung function has been declining.”

“The booster jab I received over [a] year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely,” she continued. “There is no other way to end my suffering other than the decision I made.”