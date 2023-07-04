Missing Woman Found In Swamp After Hikers Heard Her Screams For Help

A Massachusetts woman who went missing for more than a week was found alive Monday after hikers heard her cries for help near a swampy area of a local state park.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was found alive by officials with the Easton Police Department after hikers exploring Borderland State Park heard a woman’s cries for help emanating from a swampy area, prompting them to call 911, according to a joint statement from Easton police, the Easton Fire Department, and Stoughton police.

Such great news. One of our Missing Found. She was stuck in the Mud! Truth is always stranger than fiction. “Emma Tetewsky, 31, was located Monday evening after hikers called 911 and said they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area.”https://t.co/roOBsFXfkr… — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) July 4, 2023



Upon arriving at the scene, officers could hear Tetewsky, but could not see her given the thick brush and swamp-like conditions of the area. Despite the unforgiving conditions, three officers waded into the murky waters 50 feet from the shore where they eventually found Tetewsky, the statement continued.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in the statement.

“Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”

Tetewsky, who was reported missing by her family June 26, is believed to have been stuck in the swamp for at least three days, officials say. (RELATED: Texas Woman Missing For Two Days Found Alive In Submerged Jeep)

Tetewksy was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she is being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries, the statement continued.