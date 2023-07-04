REPORT: Mass Shooting After Fourth Of July Eve Party Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Wounded

Three people were reportedly shot dead and eight others injured in a mass shooting Monday night following a neighborhood party near Fort Worth, Texas, according to ABC 8.

The shooting broke out hours after an annual Fourth of July party in Como, west of Fort Worth, at about 11:40 p.m., according to local ABC 8. Police and first responders had difficulty accessing the scene because of the ensuing commotion as people scrambled to escape.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

Two of the deceased were identified as Cynthia Santos, 22, and Paul Willis, 18, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Shoot You, Bro’: Video Shows Police Officer Shoot Man Who Allegedly Aimed Gun At Him)

I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city. https://t.co/5SZOH252vG — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) July 4, 2023

“I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker tweeted.

She condemned the shooting as “senseless.”

“We’ve got to be better than this.”

“My heart is broken today,” Parker said in an interview with NBC 5.

Eight people were allegedly shot but none killed near a car wash in Como on the same date and area in 2021, according to CNN.