‘I’m Getting The F*ck Off’: Woman Apparently Hallucinating Freaks Out Over Imaginary Airplane Passenger

A woman aboard an American Airlines flight Monday had an apparent meltdown, claiming an imaginary man was onboard before heading for the plane’s exit.

The incident reportedly occurred as an American Airlines flight was preparing to leave Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to the New York Post. In the video, the woman can be seen moving forward from the rear of the plane, clearly distressed as she announced to her fellow passengers she is “getting the fuck off” the plane.

Woman has meltdown over ‘not real’ passenger on American Airlines flight: ‘I’m getting the f–k off’ https://t.co/rU3nngmrrP — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2023



“I’m telling you, I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason I’m getting the fuck off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it,” she declared.

Pointing to the rear of the plane, she said, “That mother fucker back there is not real, and you can sit on this plane and you can fucking die with him or not. I’m not going to.” she cried as one passenger calls out, “Bye.” (RELATED: Watch Passengers Burst Into Song When ‘Drunk Karen’ Gets Kicked Off Flight)

While it is not clear who the woman was referring to or what prompted her meltdown, the TikTok user who posted the video, @texaskansasnnn, claimed the incident forced a delay as the entire flight of passengers were forced to deplane, according to the New York Post.

American Airlines confirmed the incident to the Daily Caller, revealing the passenger was onboard Flight 1009 when the disturbance took place. The flight, which was headed to Orlando, was returned to the gate where the disruptive passenger was met by local law enforcement officials.

“Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation,” the statement concluded.