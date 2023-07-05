‘I Never Thought Of Hollywood As Anything Glamorous’: ‘Forrest Gump’ Star Explains Why He Abandoned His Career

“Forrest Gump” star Michael Humphreys said in an interview Monday he has no regrets about abandoning his Hollywood acting career, even though the requests kept coming in after the blockbuster hit.

He swapped his fame for a normal lifestyle after starring in the film alongside Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks. Humphreys reflected on stepping back from his career during a recent interview with The Sun.

“I’m not sure I would have wanted to be a child star — it doesn’t always seem to turn out that well for a lot of them,” Humphreys said. “I reckon I am right, looking at some of them today.”

Humphreys said his family had no intention of moving to Los Angeles full-time, and he admits he didn’t have big dreams of becoming a star. He was simply a child seeking a normal life.

“I don’t think Hollywood is a healthy lifestyle for kids and you do not have a childhood or mature quickly,” Humphreys said.

He went right back to school and his normal life after filming “Forrest Gump,” according to The Sun.

“Back then, my parents just let me decide for myself what I wanted to do next and they never pushed me to pursue other acting roles,” he said.

“I honestly think that was a good thing, as I never thought of Hollywood as anything glamorous or fame as something I wanted to chase. It was the opposite,” Humphreys said to The Sun.

“I loved my home and was just interested in having fun and playing with my friends, especially as I liked school.”

Humphreys said Hollywood roles were consistently offered to him, including one to be in “The Brady Bunch,” in spite of his disinterest.

“Offers came in but I really wasn’t that concerned with trying to pick up more roles after that,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Friends’ Child Star Cole Sprouse Says His Mother Squandered His Fortune)

Michael is currently single and lives in a ­Spanish-style blue-fronted house in Portland.

The famous child star enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed his service, according to The Sun.