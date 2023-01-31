‘Forrest Gump’ Director Will Use AI Technology To De-Age Tom Hanks, Robin Wright In ‘Here’

“Forrest Gump” director Robert Zemeckis will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to de-age Hollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in his upcoming movie.

The film, “Here,” will use Metaphysic AI Technology in an adaptation of Richard McGuire’s comic that is set in one room but spans over a number of years, according to People. Metaphysic is popular on social media, namely on TikTok, where the company has amassed over 5 million followers. Metaphysic became famous on “America’s Got Talent” for its deepfakes, and is best known for its @DeepTomCruise social media accounts, the outlet reported.

“I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story,” Zemeckis said in a statement, according to People.

“With ‘Here,’ the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible!” the famous director continued.

Zemeckis did a deep dive into the world of AI and selected what he believes is the most cutting-edge technology available, according to the outlet.

“Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film,” Zemeckis said. (RELATED: Former Google Engineer Says Allegedly Sentient AI Hired An Attorney … Who Was ‘Scared Off’ The Case)

Kevin Baillie, the movie’s production visual effects (VFX) supervisor, shared his excitement about the project’s development.

“It is incredible to see Metaphysic’s AI-generated content flawlessly integrated into a shot live on set! The actors can even use the technology as a ‘youth mirror’ – testing out acting choices for their younger selves in real-time,” Baillie said, according to People.

The movie is expected to be a pivotal feature film that will help reshape the future of entertainment and open more opportunities to create AI-generated, immersive content in the film industry.

“Here” is slated for release in 2024.