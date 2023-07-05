REPORT: DoorDash Driver Loses Job After Cursing Out Disabled Vet For 25% Tip

A DoorDash delivery driver in Texas has reportedly been fired following a profanity-laced rant that went viral when a disabled vet allegedly gave him a 25% tip for a pizza delivery.

The driver, identified only as “Dasher Corey,” was delivering a pizza to Lacey Purciful’s home June 30 when he was apparently miffed that he received a $5 tip for a $20 pizza order, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident caught on Purciful’s doorbell camera appears to show Corey hand off Purciful’s order and then comment,“I just want to say, it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.” When Purciful responds with “You’re welcome,” Corey turns back and can be heard replying, “Fuck you.”(RELATED: WATCH: DoorDash Driver Unhappy With Her Tips Confronts Customer)

“So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie?” reads a caption written over the viral clip.



DoorDash revealed Corey has since been removed from its platform and that the company reached out to Purciful over the matter. “Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable,” DoorDash said in a statement cited by the New York Post in a separate article.

Purciful, a mother of two, was injured in a head-on collision earlier in 2023 and relies on DoorDash to help feed her family as she is still struggling with spinal cord injuries, Daily Mail reported. She further told the outlet she considers herself a good tipper as she worked in the restaurant industry prior to joining the military.

“Earlier in the day I tipped an elderly DoorDash driver $5.50 for a $17 order of half a dozen donuts – and then I gave him an extra $5. I tipped him over 50%,” Purciful said, according to Daily Mail.

DoorDash initially gifted Purciful a $5 voucher to reimburse the tip allegedly given to Corey. After opening an investigation into the incident, the company further gifted Purciful another $75, Daily Mail reported.