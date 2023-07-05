Joe Biden Apparently Isn’t The First Democratic President To Have Cocaine At The White House

President Joe Biden is allegedly not the first Democratic president to have cocaine at the White House, based on historical accounts of previous administrations.

Democratic Presidents Clinton and Roosevelt were both accused of having cocaine in the White House while they were in office, and President John F. Kennedy apparently used illicit drugs to treat his chronic health issues. (RELATED: Biden Keeps Hunter Closer Than Ever Despite Reported Worries From Aides)

The white in the White House has been confirmed https://t.co/Eq81Mhwnpu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2023

Clinton administration staffers allegedly use cocaine on the job, former Secret Service officer Gary Byrne said in a 2016 book, according to the New York Post. Federal law enforcement accused dozens of Clinton staffers of using cocaine and other illegal drugs before they were hired, and the administration allegedly created a special drug testing system to ensure the staffers received security clearances, the LA Times reported in 1997.

Before Clinton’s time, President Kennedy used numerous drugs to treat his debilitating health issues, unsealed presidential medical records show, according to ABC News. Kennedy used codeine, Demerol and methadone for chronic pain, thyroid hormones, barbiturates for sleep, ritalin, meprobamate and librium for anxiety and other medicines to combat infections.

President Franklin Roosevelt was potentially given cocaine regularly to treat sinus problems, historian Steve Gillon has claimed based on Roosevelt’s medical records and medical literature at the time. Roosevelt would not have known he was using cocaine because medical journals advised doctors not to tell patients that cocaine was mixed into their sinus treatment.

Multiple White House guests have allegedly used illicit drugs without getting caught. Rapper Snoop Dogg claimed in 2014 he smoked marijuana in a White House bathroom during a 2013 visit, before marijuana legalization in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported.

Country music legend Willie Nelson said he smoked a joint on the White House roof during the Jimmy Carter administration and former Villanova basketball player Gary McLain said he was on cocaine when the NCAA champs visited the Reagan White House in 1985. There is also speculation about former British TV star Erkan Mustafa doing cocaine at a Reagan White House event to promote its “Just Say No” campaign against drug use.

Secret Service agents discovered white powder in the White House on June 3, two days after drug addict Hunter Biden departed from the building. The agency conducted a drug test and confirmed Wednesday that cocaine was found in the White House.

Cocaine is a Schedule II drug under the Controlled Substances Act and federal law makes it illegal to possess the substance. The drug is a highly addictive, euphoria-inducing stimulant.