MLB Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday.

Cordero accepted the suspension, which will extend throughout the rest of the regular season and postseason. He will participate in “confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment” supervised by the Joint Policy Board, according to MLB.

The Yankees released a statement saying they are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process.

“There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.”

#Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/iKTtA5Nrqj — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 5, 2023

In 31 games this year he had a 3.86 ERA and 34 strikeouts, according to Baseball Reference. (RELATED: Popular YouTuber Says He’s Now A Minority Stake Owner In The Yankees)

Cordero is the third high-profile Yankees pitcher to earn a Joint Policy suspension since Commissioner Manfred instituted the new policy before the 2016 season.

Former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman became the first player to be penalized under the policy when he received a 30 game suspension in 2016, according to MLB.

Domingo German — who just pitched MLB’s 26th ever perfect game — was handed an 81 game suspension for violating the policy.