New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán Pitches Only 24th Perfect Game In MLB History

Shoutout to New York City!

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán pulled off only the 24th perfect game in the entire history of MLB.

Germán threw the gem to lead the pinstripes to an 11-0 road win Wednesday night over the Oakland Athletics, not allowing a single runner on base — whether through hit, walk or hitting a batter — in the entire nine innings.

The 30-year-old is the first pitcher to throw a perfect game since Félix Hernández (Seattle Mariners) did so August 15, 2012 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Germán is the first Yankees pitcher since David Cone to throw a perfect game — Cone did so July 18, 1999 against the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals). The right-handed Germán is also the fourth pitcher in New York franchise history to accomplish the feat, with the other two pitchers being David Wells (1998) and Don Larsen in the 1956 World Series.

27 up. 27 down. The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/SyUJb0cKm6 — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

Wow … I’ll be honest, I didn’t realize there were only 23 perfect games heading into Wednesday.

This is a pretty big deal, and the fact that Domingo Germán did this in a New York Yankees uniform amplifies it even more. For this alone, Germán is now a legend in the Big Apple, and always will be from here on out. And not just because of the history being so big either, but because we know how religious Yankees fans get about baseball.

If I was Domingo Germán, I’d capitalize like crazy off this, building a business empire — an entire brand — off this perfect game. He’s in THE perfect market on THE perfect team to make it happen. (RELATED: How Embarrassing! Carey Price Gets Laughed At After Forgetting Name Of NHL Draft Pick He Was Announcing For Canadiens)

Congratulations, Domingo! You just set yourself up for life (and your family).