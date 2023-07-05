‘He Has Screwed More People Than Anybody’: O.J. Simpson Slams Clarence Thomas In Absolutely Bizarre Fashion

How comically ridiculous.

Last week, Justice Clarence Thomas and the Supreme Court issued multiple major opinions, with the two biggest being ending affirmative action when it comes to college admissions (race-based admissions) and that the government cannot compel speech.

If you’ve been paying attention to politics, you’re pretty aware that SCOTUS opinions aren’t necessarily on the surprising part of the spectrum. As a matter of fact, they were expected to happen. But despite that, football legend (among other things) O.J. Simpson was left irked — particularly at Thomas.

“If you took screwing as an athletic achievement, then I think Clarence Thomas would be the greatest athlete of all-time because he’s screwed – I’m an African American – he has screwed more people than anybody if you ask me,” said Simpson in a Fourth of July video published on Twitter.

And the weird part is, this comment came randomly in the middle of Simpson giving his take on the greatest athlete ever. Just … strange. But what else would you expect from O.J. Simpson at this point?

WATCH:

I can’t help but to like O.J. Simpson in 2023, he’s an incredibly hilarious dude, and you can tell that he means well … today (TODAY!). But this comment about Clarence Thomas is straight up asinine.

“Oh, he’s screwing African Americans!” No, what Thomas did is help get rid of blatant racism that exists in our system. The Left is always preaching about institutional racism this and systemic racism that, but now that we nix some actuality of what they claim, it’s all of a sudden a problem, Oh, but that’s right. It’s because it’s not hurting white Americans somehow. Never mind that it makes everybody literally equal now, no, we have to hurt white people. (RELATED: ‘Shut The F**k Up’: WNBA Star Natasha Cloud Lashes Out And Ridiculously Claims All White Americans Have ‘Privileges’)

The Left is so ignorant, and it’s sad to see you, O.J., join up with these clowns.