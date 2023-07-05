PETA, Activists Torch NFL QB’s Wife Over Photo With Dolphin In Hawaii

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is facing backlash after posting a picture of herself posing with dolphins on her social media page.

PETA and fellow animal advocates called out Mahomes for glamorizing animals held in captivity while she was on vacation in Hawaii. Critics quickly filled the comments section of Mahomes’ Instagram account when she posted a series of images of herself interacting with a dolphin. She has since scrubbed her account of those images.

PETA condemns Brittany Mahomes’ dolphin photoshoot while on vacation https://t.co/A9THychsad — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 5, 2023

One of the now-deleted images included Mahomes posing with a dolphin alongside her two-year-old daughter Sterling. Mahomes captioned her images with the words, “Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?” alongside a heart-shaped emoji.

She was seen hugging, kissing and caressing the dolphin as it lay next to her in the water.

“We know you love companion animals,” PETA said wrote in their post to Mahomes, “but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too,” they said, according to KMBC.

“These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us,” PETA wrote to her account.

PETA notified Mahomes that dolphins held in captivity for entertainment often develop ulcers and die prematurely, and said there are a number of illnesses that can pass from humans to dolphins, according to TMZ.

Some fans rose to her defense, but the majority of the people weighing in sided with PETA and continued their icy comments about Mahomes’ actions. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Pete Davidson Leaves Angry, Vulgar Voicemail To PETA)

Only one photo of the Mahomes’ vacation in Hawaii remains posted, and there’s no wildlife included.