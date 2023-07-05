‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Released From Prison After Sex Trafficking Cult Case

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack was released from prison Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Mack, 40, was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021 for her role in the NXIVM sex-trafficking cult. According to search records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Mack was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, close to the Bay Area.

Mack was originally charged and pled guilty to charges related to the manipulation of women into having sex with the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, as well as being branded with Raniere’s and her own initials. She avoided a 20-year (or more) sentence for her role in the cult and criminal activity by helping prosecutors build their case against Raniere, who received a 120-year sentence for his crimes, The Associated Press reported.

get your true crime fixhttps://t.co/eoS6owYn4s — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2022

The former actress was best known for her role in the hit series “Smallville,” a Superman prequel. She joined the NXIVM cult with one of her former co-stars, Kristin Kruek, sometime around 2005 to 2006. (RELATED: Man Convicted Of Sex Trafficking After Living In Daughter’s College Dorm Room)

While in the cult, Mack worked to recruit, gather information, and blackmail women into having sex with Raniere. Kruek managed to leave the group in 2012, prior to the majority of branding and beatings taking place.