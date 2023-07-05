Runner Senbere Teferi Misses Out On $7,000 In Prize Money After Mistake Costs Her The Race

A wrong turn spelled a $7,000 loss for a runner nearing the finish line of a Georgia race Tuesday.

Senbere Teferi was leading the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) Peachtree Road Race before she mistakenly followed a police motorcycle off course, according to WSB-TV.

Teferi apparently “momentarily became confused and followed a police motorcycle when it turned off the course,” the AJC Peachtree Road Race tweeted.

“She was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition instructions can be misinterpreted,” the thread continued.

Teferi, a favorite in the women’s elite group, stood to win $10,000 had she maintained her lead to the finish line, WSB-TV reported.

10K mistake costs 7K: Peachtree Road Race leader Senbere Teferi accidentally followed the motorcycle cop off the course right before the finish line! She ended up 3rd, costing here 7 grand in prize money. She knows the course, she won the race last year.

Fotyen Tesfay benefitted from the mistake, surpassing Teferi to finish the race in 30 minutes and 43 seconds. Teferi corrected her course, finishing four seconds behind Tesfay, according to Sports Illustrated.

The mistake forced Teferi to settle for third place and a $3,000 prize, according to WSB-TV. (RELATED: Cigarette-Smoking Marathon Runner Chen Bangxian Sparks Outrage In China)

“As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did,” the AJC Peachtree Road Race’s Tweet concluded.