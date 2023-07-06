Journey Co-Founder And Guitarist Dead At 76

George Tickner, the original guitarist and a co-f0under of Journey, died at the age of 76.

His death was confirmed by co-founding member Neal Schon on social media Thursday. “Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away,” he wrote to Facebook. “Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely.”

The touching tribute addressed the incredible contributions Tickner made to the band in their formative years.

Schon addressed Tickner directly by saying he would be “missed immensely.”

“Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey’s early years. The reason he left Journey was to attend Stanford University on full Scholarship earning his PhD.” Schon wrote.

“Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking.. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s,” he continued.

Tickner’s talents helped catapult Journey to superstardom. “Journey’s Greatest Hits” album is one of just three albums to have ever spent 600 weeks on the Billboard 200. This honor is shared by Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Legend,” according to The New York Post.

Tickner, Schon and bassist Ross Valory came together to form the band in 1973 and remained devoted to the group’s success. Tickner was a major contributor in launching the band, while simultaneously dominating as the band’s guitarist. (RELATED: Last Surviving Founding Member Of Lynard Skynard Dead At 71)

The talented guitarist joined the band to receive a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2005.

Schon concluded his tribute to Tickner by writing, “Fly free above the stars, Sir… Herbie’s waiting to greet you.”

His exact cause of death has not been revealed at this time.