‘Why Do You Still Follow Her?’: Ice-T Slams Trolls That Criticized His Wife Coco’s Nearly-Nude Photos

Ice-T slammed critics who trash-talked his wife Coco on social media and dragged her for posting sultry, nearly-nude photographs.

The social media photographs that generated the most recent backlash were posted Wednesday. They showed Coco wearing a string bikini and a red crop-top that prominently showcased her under-boob. She suggestively held an American flag to her lips, in an Independence-Day-inspired post that fans immediately took issue with.

Ice-T wasn’t having it. He clapped back at the online haters by saying, “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo shit…”

Critics targeted Coco’s parenting style by calling her out for exposing so much skin in front of her children on an online forum that her children could easily access.

“You are a mother … how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??” said one fan.

“I can’t believe your husband is ok with you showing half of your munch 🤦🏻‍♀️😫and one day your kid too you beautiful you can be classy n sexy it’s time leave that in your room with your husband.” said another.

The fact that she was a mother and continuing to pose nearly nude was the ongoing theme of the online attacks.

“Just blows my mind you are okay with your child seeing this … In person no less,” a critic wrote.

“Please get over yourself. This is not a good look,” said another.

Another social media user wrote “She’s a mom! Do you want your daughter to dress like that? Think about it.”

The majority of the comments spewed negativity at Coco, which is presumably why Ice-T suggested they not bother following Coco if her content offended them so much.

Some fans supported Coco’s confidence, but those comments were few and far between.

Erika Yvonne Rose lent her voice to the conversation in support of Coco’s posts.(RELATED: Salma Hayek Nearly Breaks The Internet As She Celebrates National Bikini Day)

“People need to learn to keep their opinions about women, and their bodies to themselves. She looks amazing. She’s a mother, and a wife. That should never take her right to embrace her own skin and feel confident and sexy!” she wrote.

Soon after Ice-T tried to ice the negative commentary, fans started to point their attention at his slap-back, saying it was an entertaining exchange.