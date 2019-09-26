Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After Receiving Backlash For Breastfeeding Nearly Four-Year-Old Daughter

Rapper Ice-T has defended his wife Coco Austin after she was criticized for breastfeeding their almost four-year-old daughter.

Coco shared an Instagram photo of herself feeding Chanel and has faced backlash over the length of time the child has been breastfeeding, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Every once in a while, you know what I’m saying, she wants to get close to her mom, that’s what they do,” Ice T told TMZ on Wednesday after he was asked about the situation. (RELATED: Ice-T Calls Out Amazon, ‘Almost Shot’ A Delivery Driver)

“She eats food, she eats f–king cheeseburgers,” he added.

Coco opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding in the Instagram post over the weekend. She called it an “unbelievable experience” after she originally had a hard time breastfeeding.

“I almost gave up but my family told me to hang in for another week,” Coco captioned the photo. “They told me I dont [sic] want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob.”

She instantly received backlash over the age of her breastfeeding daughter.

“Coco she’s too big for breastfeeding. Give her real milk,” a user commented.

“Oh no after a certain age that’s a no bueno,” another added.