REPORT: Judge Delivers Strict Orders To Kevin Costner, Estranged Wife During Difficult Divorce

The judge overseeing Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce delivered a huge win to the “Yellowstone” star Wednesday.

Costner and Baumgartner have been embroiled in a chaotic divorce since early May, with most of the concern focused on whether or not their original prenup agreement is valid. The prenup states that Baumgartner must vacate all of Costner’s properties within a set period of time, an issue she was fighting in court, TMZ reported.

But it looks like Baumgartner’s appeals have fallen on deaf ears. Court documents obtained by TMZ allegedly show that the judge sided with Costner and is forcing her out of their homes by July 31. Baumgartner apparently tried to stop the ruling by claiming that the move “is a major undertaking and can only be accomplished with careful planning.” The judge said her argument was “without merit.”

REPORT: Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Wants Almost $250,000 Per Month In Child Support | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/sfsgrGbRuQ — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 22, 2023

Throughout the case, Baumgartner’s attorney argued that the move-out date was unfair because the former model doesn’t have enough time or money to find somewhere adequate to live, TMZ continued. (RELATED: Kevin Costner’s Wife Addresses Rumor She Made Him Quit ‘Yellowstone’)

Costner’s lawyers don’t sound like they’ve disagreed, but are instead taking the position that their prenup is a prenup and everyone has to agree to what it says — something the judge evidently agreed with, but that might not last.

The validity of Baumgartner and Costner’s prenup is up for a hearing in November. Should Baumgartner lose the case, she will apparently have to return $1.5 million given to her by Costner and pay all his attorney’s fees related to the prenup.