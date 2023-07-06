What On Earth?! Woman Outright Loses Her Mind And Smashes Stuff In An Airport Because She Couldn’t Get A Refund

Man … people have completely lost their marbles and here’s another example.

Caught on cellphone video, a woman was seen going absolutely bonkers at a Mexico City International Airport ticket counter after a Volaris airline employee reportedly couldn’t locate her flight reservation in the computer system and then couldn’t give her a refund.

Fifty-six-year-old María Guadalupe has been accused of damaging equipment and disturbing the peace by allegedly slamming four computer monitors and four barcode scanners on the ground, according to the Daily Mail.

As she was about to exit the airport, Guadalupe was reportedly placed under arrest by Auxiliary Police agents.

The Daily Caller has reached out to each Volaris and Mexico City International Airport and police for comment.

With her reservation missing, Guadalupe allegedly asked a Volaris employee for a refund. Since she booked her flight through a travel agency, she was told that she would have to go through them for her request, according to Daily Mail.

And that’s what set her off.

WATCH:

Woman goes crazy at a Mexico City airport pic.twitter.com/iGGXTO0Vjj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 6, 2023

Pierde vuelo y el autocontrol: Es María Guadalupe (56). Exigió reembolso a @viajaVolaris, se lo negaron y arremetió contra empleados en @AICM_mx. Destrozó 4 monitores y escaners, por lo cual fue detenida. pic.twitter.com/hZHa5NDd1n — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) July 5, 2023

I swear the world just gets nuttier and nuttier.

On a consistent basis (nearly everyday at this point) while going through stories to blog about, I’m always coming across people losing their minds. If you read my blogs, you’re very well aware of how many fight videos I cover, I do them all the time. And now here we go with a person blatantly destroying stuff in an airport. She’s just lucky she wasn’t in the United States; she would have been slammed to the ground before she even threw the first computer monitor. (RELATED: Gym Bros Get In Gym Brawl! Absolute Insanity Erupts After Massive Fight Breaks Out!)

Let’s try to do better, people.