Gym Bros Get In Gym Brawl! Absolute Insanity Erupts After Massive Fight Breaks Out!

Hey … at least it added to their workout.

It’s not known where all of this took place, but a massive brawl broke out in a gym between gym bros. And though everybody looks like idiots in the video (seriously, why do people fight like this?), I have to thank them for the entertainment value — and content for the Daily Caller (*wink, wink*)

In total, four people were involved in this brawl, which resulted in two separate one-on-one fights. There were a couple of instances of tag team action, but for the most part, it was just good ol’ fashioned single fighting.

Like I said, there’s a lot of ignorance in this video, but the entertainment is top notch.

WATCH:

Gym Rage I don’t know why people fight- however, I love this video in the sense that no one picked up a weapon, it was all manly done pic.twitter.com/MfV4uC70Zp — LordEmee1 (@LordEmee1) June 27, 2023

The funniest part of the video to me has to be the sound of somebody in the background still working out while all of this was going on. Either one of two things happened there:

They knew the brawl was happening, but simply didn’t care and kept working out. They had headphones on, music was blaring and they had no idea what was going on.

It could have easily been the second one, but for the sake of conversation blogging, let’s go ahead and rock with the narrative that it was the first one. Not only would something like that be hilarious to witness, but you would also have to admire the level of dedication to do something like that. Most people would get sidetracked by a fight. In that situation, most people stop what they’re doing, pop a little popcorn and enjoy the fist-to-face action. (RELATED: Zodiac Killer Didn’t Actually Exist And Is Just A Legendary Myth, Claims New Documentary)

But that guy … that guy would have been such a G just continuing to lift weights while a massive brawl was around him.

And just because that sounds so epic, I’m totally sticking with that.