Major Streaming Platform ‘Quietly’ Canceled ‘Anti-Racist’ Project After Americans Soured On BLM

Netflix has quietly nixed an anti-racist video project as Americans have become more critical of left-wing racial activism, according to Semafor.

The streaming service, per Semafor’s July 3 report, sought out media company Vox to create a series of videos that would air alongside movies or television shows that have purportedly racist depictions of racial minorities. Examples of these stereotypes could be “yellowface” or “blackface.” Netflix intended to address racial concerns in the broader society following the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

The streamer reportedly collaborated with Vox creative teams on the video series and received updates. However, as Americans became more critical of racial justice movements, Netflix decided to axe the project. (RELATED TO: University Diversity Officers Earn Big Bucks Across US)

New in the @semafor media newsletter: After George Floyd, Netflix commissioned Vox to create a series of videos about the history of racial stereotypes in film/tv. But in recent months, Netflix quietly scrapped the project https://t.co/5FRPveDtrB — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 3, 2023

This announcement comes as companies have faced increasing backlash over progressive messaging in advertising. Anheuser-Busch is facing an ongoing boycott over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target faced a similar boycott over offering “tuck swimwear” for transgender consumers in their stores. Starbucks reportedly removed Pride Month-themed paraphernalia from their stores to avoid offending conservative customers.

Several prominent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officers have lost their jobs in recent months. Former Netflix head of inclusion strategy Verna Myers announced she will leave her role in September. Warner Brothers laid off diversity executive Karen Thorne amid internal corporate restructuring, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences removed executive vice president of impact and inclusion Jeanell English from her role.