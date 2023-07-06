Paige Spiranac Reveals Why Celebrity Golf Tournament Snubbed Her

Paige Spiranac took to her Instagram story Thursday to reveal the very bizarre reason she won’t be at Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship

The former golf pro and social media influencer has amassed an impressive 3.8 million followers on Instagram, 1.5 million on TikTok and nearly 1 million on Twitter, but apparently that wasn’t enough to keep her in the game.

“Everyone keeps asking if I’ll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but unfortunately I didn’t get invited back,” Spiranac wrote, according to Golf Digest.

“Was told I didn’t give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasn’t good enough lol.”

Her explanation was a tough one for fans to comprehend. It left her millions of devoted followers wondering how it was possible she didn’t fulfill their social media standards.

“Anyways bummed to miss it!” Spiranac wrote at the end of her Story.

Spiranac’s Instagram following is greater than golf legend Tiger Woods’, who sits at 3.2 million Instagram followers. By comparison, Rory McIlroy has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, and Brooks Koepka only has 1.2 million.

The 34th Annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course runs from July 12-16. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Claps Back At Double Standards)

Spiranac finished T-24 in the 2022 tournament, according to Golf Digest.

She concluded her explanation by shouting out to everyone else who received an invite and didn’t get snubbed.

“Hope you all have the best time out there,” Spiranac wrote.