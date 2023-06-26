Paige Spiranac Slaps Back At Double Standards

Paige Spiranac took a swipe at hypocrites and haters by pointing out a viral video that demonstrated sexist double standards.

Spiranac has faced backlash from online trolls that bash her for wearing revealing outfits and showing off too much skin when posing online. The golf star and social media influencer reposted footage of shirtless baseball baseball players from the Savannah Bananas dancing on the diamond without shirts on. She pointed a finger at female commenters who praised the men. “Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of her post.

Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy… pic.twitter.com/nRy60LbMkR — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 24, 2023

Spiranac, who was crowned as Maxim’s hottest woman in 2022, drew attention to the fact that the men posing topless seemed to be acceptable, but when she dared to snap a photo in a revealing outfit, she was targeted with hurtful comments.

“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she wrote to Instagram.

Women from across the globe commented on the Savannah Bananas post with excitement and positive feedback.

Spiranac noted that her experience was a different one.

Same! I think their content is fun and they bring new people into the game! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 24, 2023

“Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me,” she said.

She followed up by saying, “The hypocrisy lol.”

Spiranac made it clear that she supports the Savannah Bananas and has no issue with their post. (RELATED: This Female Golfer Is Turning Up The Heat On Paige Spiranac)

“I think their content is fun and they bring new people into the game!” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The issue is why they can do it without getting insulted and name-called – but she can’t.