REPORT: Police Say Woman Stabbed 75-Year-Old Grandmother, Told Her To Walk To Hospital

A woman who allegedly stabbed her grandmother reportedly told her to walk to the hospital, according to KTBS.

An elderly woman with multiple stab wounds walked into Ochsner LSU Health after allegedly being attacked and had various abdomen and leg injuries, KTBS noted. The 25-year-old suspect, Grace Watson from Keithville, LA, was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies Tuesday morning after being accused of stabbing her grandmother.

The grandmother was sleeping when Watson allegedly walked into her bedroom and allegedly stabbed her, according to KTBS.

Law enforcement officials were alerted when the victim was seen walking into the hospital by herself, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Eight Teens Arrested After 16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed)

Deputies were dispatched to Watson’s home, but she was found by a nearby truck stop and taken into custody, KTBS reported.

The suspect was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

The grandmother’s condition remains unknown.