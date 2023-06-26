Officials Caution Community To ‘Remain Vigilant’ After Three Elderly People Found Stabbed To Death In Home

Law enforcement officials in Massachusetts are urging their community to remain vigilant after three elderly people were reportedly found stabbed to death in their home Sunday morning.

A married couple in their 70s were found brutally beaten and stabbed to death inside their Newton home along with the wife’s mother, who was in her 90s, according to WCVB. The victims were found after a friend noticed they had not attended church that morning and went to go check on them, according to the outlet.

Police found signs of forced entry and noted there had been an attempted break-in a half a mile away that same morning. Though it is unclear if the two incidents are related, officials are urging residents in both communities to “remain vigilant” as the suspect or suspects involved are still at large, according to CBS.

“Lock your doors and windows even if you do not normally do that,” Ryan said. (RELATED: Police Investigating After Two Octogenarians Killed In Senior Living Community)

Ryan’s warnings were echoed by Newton Police Chief John Carmichael who assured residents more police would be patrolling the area in the wake of these murders.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place and whereas this individual, individuals are still at large,” Carmichael said. “We do really emphasize again be vigilant, pay attention to what is happening in the neighborhoods.”

The incident has left the family’s friends and neighbors in shock.

“I mean this is a safe neighborhood. You don’t have murders in Newton or Nonantum,” neighbor Jack Porter said, according to WCVB.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed the couple had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary that weekend, according to CBS.