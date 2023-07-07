‘It Makes Me Want To Puke’: Dave Portnoy Gives Tom Brady Candid Advice On Kim Kardashian

Dave Portnoy had some harsh words Thursday for the suspected romance between reality star Kim Kardashian and football legend Tom Brady.

Portnoy went on a fiery rant on social media, slamming the rumored relationship between Brady and Kardashian. The Barstool founder claimed to be a fan of Brady and indicated he believed Brady was making a mistake in dating Kim Kardashian. (RELATED TO: ‘What A Piece Of Sh*t’: Dave Portnoy Rips PGA Commissioner For LIV Merger)

“I can’t have this. I can’t have this. It makes me want to puke,” Portnoy said.

While he acknowledged it is inappropriate to chime in on other people’s relationships and he’s dating a woman much younger than himself, the criticism continued.

“Tom Brady can’t date Kim Kardashian, okay?” Portnoy said.

“She’s hot, she’s a bazillionaire, but she’s like a paparazzi girl. She fucked on camera to get famous.” Portnoy added.

Tom Brady can’t date Kim Kardashian. If he’s not better than that than we as men have nothing. pic.twitter.com/GvzrpLkmhb — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 6, 2023

The Barstool founder acknowledged Kardashian has other talents but said she “ruins every man’s life she touches.”

Portnoy continued to dismiss Kardashian as a “reality tv girl” who lands on news sites like Page Six and Daily News. Portnoy said Brady’s stature and personal prestige are why he shouldn’t pursue a relationship with Kardashian.

“If you’re not better than that, none of us are better than that,” Portnoy said.

He lamented a possible future in which Brady could find himself on the Kardashian reality shows, “talking about nail polish with Scott Disick.”

“No, I don’t want him in that world.” Portnoy said.

“Kardashian’s an A-List, but she’s like a dirty A-List. It’s not the real A-List,” Portnoy added.

He rattled off a list of well-known female celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Ana De Armas, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Zendaya and Rihanna as being real A-listers.

Portnoy then gave Brady some shocking advice about what to do with Kardashian if he is truly attracted to her.

“He wants to fuck her, go fuck her in a motel, and gossip and tell your friends,” Portnoy advised.