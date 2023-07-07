Karen Allen ‘Disappointed’ By Reduced Screen Time In New ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie

Actress Karen Allen said she was “disappointed” by the amount of screen time she got in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” according to a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 71-year-old actress reprised her role as Marion Ravenwood, but she admits the final edit wasn’t quite what she had envisioned. “I was reading a script that told [Dial of Destiny’s] story and, of course, I was disappointed,” she said. “I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go,” Allen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Karen Allen on #IndianaJones5: “When Steven [Spielberg] was going to direct the film, I think the scripts were more focused on an Indy/Marion story.” https://t.co/kQyaKyZfb2 pic.twitter.com/y5QTEJ8SV1 — Variety (@Variety) July 5, 2023

“I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy,” Allen said. “I mean, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end.”

Allen noted her character played a much more substantial role in previous iterations of the script, before director James Mangold came on board in place of Steven Spielberg.

“When Steven was still gonna direct the film, I didn’t have the opportunity to read any of those scripts, although I know that Marion was much more involved in the story at that juncture,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She admitted she knew changes were coming, but didn’t imagine them to unfold quite this way.

Karen Allen is Marion Ravenwood. Experience #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, now playing only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/8j9ATVUx3k — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) July 3, 2023

"Steven and I had spoken after he decided he was gonna step down as director, and he said to me, 'You're gonna love working with James Mangold.' And I said, 'Oh, great.' So I knew James had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown," she said.

“I did know that there was gonna be a fifth. When we finished shooting the fourth, there was already talk about there being a fifth and perhaps final episode,” she said.

“So, yes, I was always imagining I would be in it — and I am — but it’s just in a slightly different way than I had imagined.”