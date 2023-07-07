Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady Romance Rumors Emerge After Appearance At Star-Studded Party

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian have sparked romance rumors after their appearance at a star-studded event, according to Thursday reports.

The duo attended Fantatics CEO Michael Rubin’s party over the weekend and, “were super flirty with each other,” a source told Daily Mail. The two were, “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.” (RELATED TO: Gisele Bunchden Officially Files For Divorce From Tom Brady)

The source added that the former NFL superstar is, “exactly her type,” per the outlet.

Rumors of a romance between the two started back in May. Kardashian had allegedly been in contact with Brady regarding a potential real estate purchase in a neighborhood he resides in.

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay,” a source told Page Six.

Brady’s team denies any romantic connection between the pair and say that they are “just friends,” according to Daily Mail.

“Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” Brady’s reps said according to the outlet.

Both A-List stars are recently-divorced from their high-profile marriages. Kardashian divorced superstar rapper Kanye West in November 2022. West’s reported mental problems are rumored to have pushed Kardashian to end the marriage. Brady and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen decided to call it quits in October 2022. Bundchen broke her silence on the pair’s divorce in an interview with Marie Claire, claiming, “sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”