Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Thinks The Biden Admin Won’t Release JFK Assassination Docs

Tucker Carlson said Friday that the Biden administration won’t release documents about the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy because it “implicates not individuals, but institutions.”

“Biden’s just reclassified the Kennedy documents 60 years after his assassination. No one, even peripherally involved is still alive. So what could possibly be the sources and methods that we are supposedly showing the world by declassifying?” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, asked during an interview with actor and podcast host Russell Brand. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Over’: Tucker Carlson Blasts DOJ For Further Setting Its Sights On Trump Voters)

“These are so outdated, they’re irrelevant. They were using disappearing ink in 1963. So why in the world would we be continuing to hide the truth about the Kennedy assassination 60 years later?” Carlson continued.

WATCH:



Former President Donald Trump promised in May to release “the remaining portion” of classified materials on the 1963 killing of the president if elected again in 2024. In 2017, he released 2,800 documents related to the assassination and imposed a three-year deadline on other files.

President Joe Biden released additional documents in 2021 and 2022, but critics said that Biden was refusing to be fully transparent. The National Archives released additional documents on June 30 of this year.

“The answer is obvious: Because it implicates not individuals, but institutions, and reveals them as complicit in a murder, and in the overthrow of the U.S. government,” Carlson said.

“Secrecy is incompatible with democracy. How can I — I’m running the government but you can’t tell me what the government’s doing?” Carlson added later. “That’s — that’s not democracy, that’s — it’s something else and don’t insult me by calling it a democracy because it’s very much not.”

