Suspect Stopped Alleged Sexual Assault Once He ‘Got Bored’: Police

A man allegedly invaded a disabled elderly woman’s New Jersey home Thursday, sexually assaulted her, attacked her with weapons and robbed her, according to a news report.

Justin Surofsky, 26, from Hightstown, allegedly invaded the 68-year-old woman’s home in Piscataway at 1:24 p.m. while she slept. He was reportedly armed with a knife and a garden hoe, according to Patch. Surofsky allegedly stopped her from screaming using a pillow, sexually assaulted her and hit her repeatedly. He also allegedly robbed her of $1,000 and her iPhone and tried to stab her before eventually leaving. The woman, who reportedly lived alone, then called 911.

Surofsky was allegedly caught on camera attempting another break-in at a different home on the same day, according to the report.

Surofsky was arrested later that day without incident and “charged with two counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, first-degree Criminal Attempt-Murder, second-degree Burglary, third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, second-degree Kidnapping, third-degree Criminal Restraint, second-degree Aggravated Assault, and first-degree Robbery,” according to a Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office press release. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Police Department Chief Michelle Pilch announced Surofsky was charged Friday, according to the release. (RELATED: Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Male In Connection With Block Party Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 28 Injured)

Surofsky reportedly waived his Miranda rights and told police he was “relieved that he was caught because he has been having sexual ideations and stated that he is a sociopath,” according to the Patch report quoting from an affidavit of the incident. He also allegedly told police he left his victim’s home because he “got bored.”

Reacting to the alleged crime, Piscataway Mayor Brian C. Wahler said, “That these heinous acts of unspeakable violence were committed anywhere in this world is abhorrent and but it is especially repugnant and shocking to have taken place in this Township. This is the neighborhood where I grew up, this is the house across the street from my childhood home, and I am devastated by the barbarity committed against one of our residents,” according to a Facebook post by the Piscataway Township Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, with Surofsky presently lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pretrial detention hearing in Superior Court, the prosecutor’s press release said.