Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Stole $4,900 In Women’s Underwear From Apartment Laundry Rooms

Lakewood, Colorado, police are looking for a man who allegedly stole nearly $4,900 in women’s underwear from apartment laundry rooms.

The suspect reportedly committed 26 thefts between Aug. 2021 and May 2023, stealing women’s underwear from multiple laundry rooms on every floor of Lakeview Towers at the Belmar Apartments, according to a release from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). (RELATED: Watch Angry Customer Tackle Shoplifting Suspect)

Please contact Detective Monn if you can identify this person, wanted for stealing over $4,000 worth of laundry — primarily women’s bras and underwear. Yeah. We know. Please help! pic.twitter.com/VoMMMAKE98 — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 5, 2023

Witnesses last saw the suspect at Lakeview Towers in June 2023, according to the LPD.

The supect is described as a “Middle-Eastern or Hispanic male, short black hair, black goatee, dark eyes, average height, [and of] muscular build,” the release continued.

A University of Alabama student was arrested in April 2018 for allegedly pulling down the pants of a female jogger and attempted to sexually assault her. He then broke into the home of another woman and stole her underwear.

In June 2018, a Texas man was arrested for allegedly stealing 612 items of women’s underwear from a Victoria’s Secret in addition to $10,000 worth of items from other stores in the same mall.

Police have urged any residents to call 911 if they see the suspect in the building, the release said.