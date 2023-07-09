Video Shows Robber Holding Up Arizona Toy Store, Frightened Kids

An April 16 surveillance video of a robber holding up a toy store in Mesa, Arizona at gunpoint with frightened kids in a corner emerged Friday, according to a local news outlet.

The alleged suspect is seen in the store, Teddy Bears El Paraiso, corralling customers — including kids — into a corner at gunpoint, and then robbing the worker at the register, according to a video shared by the news outlet Arizona’s Family. He reportedly made away with at least $800 without hurting anyone, but remains on the loose, according to the outlet.

“I get nervous. I don’t feel safe. You can tell when someone has the intention to do a lot of harm. I saw that in his eyes,” Eliseo Francisco, the store manager, said, according to the outlet.

Francisco’s nine-year-old son was reportedly with him during the incident.

“When [the robber] pointed the gun at me, I knew he would shoot me if I didn’t give him what he wanted. At that moment, I prayed to God to help me because it was life or death,” Francisco added, per the news outlet. (RELATED: LMAO! Alleged Burglar Outright Gives Up On Apparent Robbery After Literally Nobody Takes Him Seriously)

Armed robber steals cash from Mesa toy store with kids inside: https://t.co/vShHCnrT0D pic.twitter.com/93onDHIFGO — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 8, 2023

Francisco believed the store was robbed because it runs a money transfer business in addition to selling toys. He did not usually keep a lot of money in the register, per the outlet. A barrier around the register and a new door chime were subsequently installed at the store, but Francisco remains nervous, saying he would feel calm when the suspect is arrested and unable to attack again.

Silent Witness, an Arizona-based non-profit organization that works with law enforcement to share information on unsolved felony cases with the public, has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone with useful information concerning the suspect, Arizona’s Family reported.